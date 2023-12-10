Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $184.73 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $6.80 or 0.00016105 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $184.73 million and approximately $26.63 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00017155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,194.48 or 0.99991333 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010724 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009389 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003598 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.73313139 USD and is down -5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $17,103,832.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

