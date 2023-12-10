VVS Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $150.71 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. VVS Finance has a market cap of $150.71 million and $1.75 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 85,129,311,700,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,555,869,321,960 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

