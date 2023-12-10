Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK) Announces $1.23 Interim Dividend

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.23 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.
Westpac Banking Stock Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westpac Banking
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How to Invest in Esports
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.