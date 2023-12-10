WOW-token (WOW) Price Tops $0.0222 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $221.89 million and $13.51 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00032088 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02218638 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $6.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.