Wrapped TRON 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.56 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion and approximately $1.56 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,462,314,734 coins and its circulating supply is 88,462,311,017 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,467,152,818.52782 with 88,467,136,319.37398 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.10830776 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,156,423.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

