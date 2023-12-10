ZClassic Market Cap Hits $683,452.10 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $683,452.10 and $4.07 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00074209 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00040920 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00025146 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

