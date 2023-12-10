Zilliqa Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $389.73 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $389.73 million and approximately $38.08 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,457,325,713 coins and its circulating supply is 17,096,411,441 coins. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

