ABCMETA (META) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $115.15

ABCMETA (META) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $731,909.05 and $115.15 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00017385 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,641.06 or 1.00063392 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00011064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009859 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003658 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000071 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $5.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

