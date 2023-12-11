Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Darla M. Smith Sells 4,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.41. The company had a trading volume of 98,504,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,632,355. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $135.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.