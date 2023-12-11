Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO Sells $2,460,080.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.91. 4,558,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.10. The company has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after acquiring an additional 363,134 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,678,000 after buying an additional 126,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.84.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

