Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Trading Up 1.6%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €36.26 ($38.99) and last traded at €35.99 ($38.70). Approximately 494,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.43 ($38.10).

Aixtron Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

