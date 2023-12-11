Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $26,794.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.70. 24,460,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,650,168. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 88,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 35,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 22.3% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 78,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.