ARAW One Day Trading Volume Hits $529,401.40 (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded up 830% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $529,401.40 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 4,804,057.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject.

ARAW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 0.10293719 USD and is up 124.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $159.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

