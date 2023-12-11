Ardor Price Reaches $0.10 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Ardor has a total market cap of $99.90 million and $5.13 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00100428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00024493 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001217 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

