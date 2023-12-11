Ark Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002306 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $170.43 million and $24.81 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002329 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002692 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002211 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,498,492 coins and its circulating supply is 177,498,376 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.