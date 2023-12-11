Ark Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $170.76 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002314 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $170.76 million and $16.08 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002356 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002706 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002235 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,502,092 coins and its circulating supply is 177,502,876 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

