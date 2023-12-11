Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.17). Approximately 76,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 124,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.18).

Aura Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,375.00 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 7.70.

About Aura Energy

(Get Free Report)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.