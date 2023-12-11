BITICA COIN Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $383,650.42 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $383,650.42 and $244,333.26 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,031,270,498 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00002223 USD and is down -11.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $267,689.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

