Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $375,000.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 9.5 %

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.99. 2,114,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $82.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.48 EPS for the current year.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth $52,229,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after acquiring an additional 649,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,778,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $23,195,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

