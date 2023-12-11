Celer Network Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Celer Network has a market cap of $150.28 million and $12.68 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars.

