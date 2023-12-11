Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.0 million-$465.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.9 million.

Children’s Place Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PLCE traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.52. 333,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Children’s Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Children’s Place by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after acquiring an additional 76,723 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Featured Stories

