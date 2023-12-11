Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.0 million-$465.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.9 million.
Children’s Place Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ PLCE traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.52. 333,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.
Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Children’s Place
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Children’s Place by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after acquiring an additional 76,723 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Children’s Place
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.