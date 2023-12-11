Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:STK)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2669 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance

NYSE:STK remained flat at $29.90 during trading hours on Monday. 27,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,849. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 24.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,499 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

