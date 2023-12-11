Covestro (ETR:1COV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €50.86 ($54.69) and last traded at €51.14 ($54.99). 475,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 917,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.28 ($55.14).

Covestro Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Covestro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.