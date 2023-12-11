Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Insider Colin Patrick Mcdonald Sells 9,000 Shares

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) insider Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 9,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 254,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,532. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $442.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

