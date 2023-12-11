CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.950-2.960 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.810-0.820 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Argus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.83.

CRWD stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,772,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.08. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $249.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,775 shares of company stock valued at $33,933,156. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $196,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

