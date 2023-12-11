Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 17,400 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $393,588.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 931,373 shares in the company, valued at $21,067,657.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,221 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $50,794.27.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,561 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $104,538.12.

On Monday, December 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,061 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $185,322.39.

On Monday, November 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $80,672.48.

On Monday, November 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $382,974.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,223 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $115,323.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,466 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $47,174.58.

On Monday, October 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $310,764.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,771 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $105,205.33.

On Monday, October 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,864 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $144,540.32.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.76. 54,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,725. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $555.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 376,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 93,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 582.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

