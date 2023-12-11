DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0492

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 27.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $38.82 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00123390 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00023986 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007166 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002456 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

