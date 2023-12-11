DeepOnion Reaches Market Capitalization of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 30.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $59.58 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00036297 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00023525 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008788 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002418 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.