Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 31,000 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
Delek Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.
About Delek Group
Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.
