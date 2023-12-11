Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.580-2.780 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.7 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 5.810-6.010 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $126.67. 2,720,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.65. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dollar Tree by 16.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 60,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

