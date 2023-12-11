Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.140-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.

Donaldson Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DCI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.42. 350,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,314. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Donaldson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

