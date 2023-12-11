Emblem (CVE:EMC) Shares Up 1.6%

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 597,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Emblem Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

About Emblem

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

