Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.34

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 116260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $452.01 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDN. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 155,145 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares during the last quarter.
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.