ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Price Up 1.3%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.98. Approximately 1,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

ENB Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

ENB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. ENB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

About ENB Financial

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

