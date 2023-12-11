ERC20 Market Capitalization Tops $9.98 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 49% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $9.98 million and approximately $2,390.39 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0089388 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $293.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

