ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) CEO Sells $543,331.14 in Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ESAB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.53. 206,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $83.37.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.17 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.80%.

ESAB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,119,000 after purchasing an additional 119,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 566,224 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ESAB by 2,222.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,102,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,932,000 after buying an additional 83,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

