Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. 6,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 7,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Evolution Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

