Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $24.53. Approximately 39,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 34,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Fast Retailing Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, and other goods and items.

