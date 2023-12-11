Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.00

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 147081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
