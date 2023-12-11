Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Major Shareholder Sells $156,279,375.00 in Stock

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

FLNC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.95. 2,141,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,087. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fluence Energy

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.