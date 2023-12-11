Games for a Living (GFAL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $63.50 Million

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Games for a Living has a total market cap of $63.50 million and $1.05 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Games for a Living token can now be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Games for a Living Token Profile
Games for a Living’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,463,947,209 tokens. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.
Games for a Living Token Trading
