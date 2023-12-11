Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CEO Acquires $23,692.80 in Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $23,692.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,346 shares in the company, valued at $17,185,819.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Green Plains Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,504. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.31 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,507,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,695,000 after acquiring an additional 781,384 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Green Plains by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,834,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,844,000 after acquiring an additional 610,079 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,945,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter worth $13,967,000.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPRE

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.