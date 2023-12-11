Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CEO Acquires $23,692.80 in Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $23,692.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,346 shares in the company, valued at $17,185,819.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Green Plains Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,504. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.31 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GPRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
