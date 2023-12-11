Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.040-1.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.15-0.17 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.74. 769,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.09.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $55,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Recommended Stories

