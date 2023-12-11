Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Trading Up 1%

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 158 ($1.98). 6,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 31,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($1.96).

Helios Underwriting Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 148.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,160.00 and a beta of 0.05.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

