HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Director Sells $138,228.90 in Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.3 %

DINO stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,023. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

