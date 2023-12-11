Horizen (ZEN) Trading 10.1% Lower This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $146.77 million and $12.86 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $10.17 or 0.00024644 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00073491 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00039467 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,437,081 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

