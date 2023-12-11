HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.760-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.650 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised HP from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,355,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. HP has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,559,804 shares of company stock valued at $361,660,321. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,881,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in HP by 37.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 26.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 213,346 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 45,051 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in HP by 178.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

