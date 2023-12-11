Insider Buying: ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) COO Buys 4,350 Shares of Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) COO Alexander Merk purchased 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $65,641.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,520 shares in the company, valued at $807,616.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alexander Merk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Alexander Merk acquired 3,600 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $55,044.00.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE ASA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.05. 36,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,631. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 40.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.