Insider Buying: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director Purchases 102,863 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) Director Biotech Aps Wg purchased 102,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $721,069.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,552,778 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,973.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Biotech Aps Wg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, December 7th, Biotech Aps Wg bought 6,183 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $40,189.50.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Biotech Aps Wg purchased 51,837 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $309,466.89.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of YMAB stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $6.66. 308,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,648. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.51 million, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

View Our Latest Report on YMAB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,343,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,193,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.