Insider Selling: Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Sells 9,608 Shares of Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $310,818.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,883,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,131,645.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of CDRE stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $32.36. 249,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,326. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Cadre had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cadre by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadre by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 89.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

